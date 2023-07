Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

On June 15, an unidentified man went inside the Georgetown Wine and Spirit on W. Northfield Blvd. and stole a St. Jude donation jar containing $300 from the counter.

If you know this man, please contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov