Man Sought for Six Recent Nashville Area Bank/Business Robberies

From Metro Police

The public’s assistance is being sought to locate serial bank/business robbery suspect Robert Michael Durham, 43, who has six outstanding warrants in the following cases:

Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End Avenue, on August 30;

Fifth Third Bank, 1715 West End Avenue, on August 25;

Fifth Third Bank, 2000 Wedgewood Avenue, on August 24 (attempted);

Brandy Melville Clothing Store, 4015 Hillsboro Pike, on August 24;

Boost Mobile, 6210 Charlotte Pike, on August 23;

Dunkin Donuts, 2310 Elliston Place, on August 22.

Durham, who has brown hair and blue eyes, has tattoos on his fingers and both arms. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone seeing Durham or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.