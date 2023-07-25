Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Franklin

Franklin Police officers received a call this evening about 6:15 pm for a welfare check at the Artessa Apartments in the Cool Springs area of Franklin.

A woman who identified herself as an ex-girlfriend, notified police that her ex-boyfriend was threatening suicide and he had a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man exited his apartment with a handgun. Officers responded quickly in self-defense wounding the man.

Officers immediately rendered aid and called for emergency services.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt hospital, where he later died.

Franklin Police officers were not injured. Consistent with State law and departmental policy, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified and they will investigate.