Man Killed in Machinery Accident in Franklin

September 19, 2024 – A 37-year-old worker was killed Thursday morning while operating machinery in a Franklin neighborhood.

The incident occurred in the Stream Valley neighborhood just after 9:40 a.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, the male victim sustained fatal injuries while using landscaping equipment. The circumstances appear to be accidental.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has been notified.

Source: Franklin Police

