Man Injured, Peytonsville Road Home Significantly Damaged in Fire

One man was injured and a family of four is displaced after a fire caused significant damage to a Franklin home on Wednesday, April 23.

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched at 2:53 PM to the single-story house on Peytonsville Road. The first unit arrived within three minutes to find a riding lawnmower on fire in the carport area, with flames spreading into the attic that connected the house and garage.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the fire started while a man was refueling his lawnmower shortly after using it, when the engine was still hot. He said the man sustained burn injuries, though the extent is currently unknown.

King said the fire spread rapidly through the attic, but firefighters, including those from Williamson County who responded to provide mutual aid, worked quickly to contain it. He noted the fire was knocked down in less than 30 minutes.

The home is no longer livable due to the extent of the damage, which is estimated at $100,000. King said the family, including a woman, her adult brother, two adult children, and a dog, is being assisted by a local hotel that generously provided accommodations.

King commended the swift, coordinated response of all crews on scene and thanked Williamson County Fire, Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Williamson Health EMS, and the Franklin Police Department for their assistance on scene.

