Man Injured in Bull Attack near Eagleville

One man suffered injuries after being attacked by a Scottish Highland bull Wednesday near Eagleville.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the 55-year-old Chapel Hill man until LifeFlight’s helicopter pilot flew him to the hospital.

Sheriff’s Cpl. Jamie Bailey said witnesses heard the man yelling, “Get back, get back” while he was inside a barn on Allisona Road.

Deputy Jared Keith and EMS Supervisor Mike Johnson yelled at the aggressive bull to draw attention away from the man.

“The bull then charged Deputy Keith and Supervisor Johnson,” Bailey said. “That’s when Deputy Keith discharged his Sheriff’s Office rifle and put the cow down.”

Johnson and Bailey carried the man to the ambulance for treatment.