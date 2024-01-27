Man Identified in Shooting Involving Amazon Delivery Drivers

A Franklin man is behind bars after he allegedly fired shots at delivery drivers, News 2 reports.

It happened as the delivery drivers, who were in a third-party service vehicle contracted with Amazon, were dropping off a package on Ann Crockett Court. The homeowner has been identified as William J. Schodowski, according to News Channel 5.

According to CEO Gerald McHenry, the homeowner became upset that the delivery drivers were still in his driveway. News 2 stated the homeowner and one of the drivers exchanged words and that’s when the homeowner fired shots with a 9mm handgun. Bullets hit the driver’s windshield and shattered it.

Luckily, the drivers were able to drive away without being injured. CEO Gerald McHenry stated that both drivers have now resigned.

The homeowner was arrested and now faces charges in Williamson County.

No other details have been released at this time.