Man Fatally Injured in 3-Vehicle Collision on I-24 Near Briley Parkway

The driver of a Dodge Caravan killed in Thursday’s 1:45 p.m. three-vehicle collision on I-24 near the Briley Parkway exit has been identified as John Love, 70, of Fairview.

The preliminary investigation indicates that he was driving his Dodge Caravan west on I-24 in the right-hand exit lane to Briley Parkway when, for reasons unknown, he maneuvered back into the left-hand exit lane and struck a westbound Ram 3500 pickup truck. The collision caused the Caravan to travel across I-24 where it was struck in the driver’s side door by a westbound Ford F-550 pickup truck. The driver of the Caravan died at the scene. No one else was seriously injured.

There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

