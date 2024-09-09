Man Considered Armed and Dangerous Wanted out of Maury County

September 9, 2024 – The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous.

Michael Van Dobbs, 45, is currently wanted for Criminal Homicide. He is 6ft Oin and weighs 235 lbs. No clothing description was provided.

Maury County deputies are seeking any and all information regarding his whereabouts.

If you see him or know of his location, please do not approach him but immediately call deputies at (931)388-5151

.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Maury County Sheriff’s Department

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email