Man Arrested in Nolensville in Connection to Chattanooga Missing Person Case

A 22-year-old man is in custody in Williamson County facing homicide charges following the disappearance of Jasmine Pace of Chattanooga.
Here’s what we know about the case:
- Jasmine Pace was first reported missing in Chattanooga but the case transitioned into a homicide, based on evidence reported WKRN.
- Jason Chen, the prime suspect, was taken into custody in Nolensville, confirmed Nolensville Police on social media.
- Nolensville Police Department shared, “NPD detectives spent most of Monday and Tuesday evenings working with the CPD detectives on the case. Around midnight on Tuesday, Jason Chen was taken into custody at a Nolensville address by members of the Chattanooga Police Dept. NPD personnel continued to assist with the investigation until about 6 am this morning. NPD officers transported Chen to the Williamson County Jail until transportation to Chattanooga could be arranged.”
- Pace is confirmed to be a student at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. “The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is actively monitoring a situation involving one of our students, Jason Chen. We are cooperating with law enforcement authorities regarding this matter and will continue to do so. We are unable to provide additional information due to student privacy laws,” reported News Channel 9.
- As of Thursday afternoon, Pace’s body was found as confirmed by her stepfather, reported News Channel 9. No further updates have been given at this time.
- It was reported Pace and Chen had a relationship for a few months
- Pace’s last known location was Chen’s apartment in Chattanooga.