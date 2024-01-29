Man Arrested in Connection to Robberies in Brentwood, Nashville

January 26, 2024 – Brentwood Police helped arrest a man last week in connection with a pair of robberies outside of Truist Banks in Brentwood and Nashville.

Around 11:40 on Jan. 23, a masked suspect assaulted a man after he left the Truist Bank in Brentwood. Witnesses saw Deandre L. Robinson, 32, at the scene, along with a black, four-door sedan.

Two hours later, the suspect was spotted leaving an aggravated robbery at a Truist Bank in Nashville. In that incident, a 91-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and robbed after she left the bank.

Through their investigation, Brentwood Police identified Robinson as a suspect. In a joint operation with Metro Nashville Police, officers arrested Robinson on Putnam Drive in Nashville. When Robinson saw the officers, he threw away a pistol that was reported stolen in February 2022.

Robinson was booked into Williamson County Jail on aggravated robbery charges. Metro Nashville Police will also charge him with facilitation of aggravated robbery and a separate count of gun theft.

Brentwood and Metro Nashville Police are continuing to look for two other suspects involved in these robberies. If you have any information, contact BPD at 615-371-0160.

Source: Brentwood Police