Suspect Arrested After Hour Long Manhunt Near Interstate 840 Woods

UPDATE 8-14-20 4:51 – 840 is now open according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

A manhunt, that lasted over an hour, ended with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arresting a man who pointed a gun at them in the woods off I-840 near the I-65 interchange.

The suspect wrecked his car on 840 and pointed a gun at deputies who then shot him in the leg. An ID on the suspect is not available at this time.

WCSO arrested the suspect in custody near mile marker 34 off 840. Avoid the area.

Traffic on 840 E is closed at I-65. All eastbound traffic MUST exit onto 65, and no I-65 traffic will be able to travel E on 840 until further notice. Seek alternate, expect heavy delays.