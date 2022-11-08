Man Arrested for DUI After Hit and Run Crash in Busy Franklin Parking Lot

A Thompson’s Station man is free on bond but facing multiple charges after striking a parked car and several curbs in a busy parking lot.

It happened at the Berry Farms Chick-fil-A at 5:45 pm, Friday. Officers responded after witnesses reported seeing it all unfold in a lot filled with cars, traffic, and pedestrians. The driver left the scene after the crash, but officers quickly located him passed out behind the wheel of his Tesla, about a half-mile away. Officers determined that the driver, 32-year-old Paul Pratt, was impaired, and arrested him.

Charged with DUI, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Failure to Report a Crash, Pratt is free on the $7,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He faces a judge on January 5. Officers are thankful that no one was hurt during the incident.

Pictured: Paul Pratt | Age: 32 | Thompson’s Station, TN

