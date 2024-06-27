Man Arrested After Explicit Images Of Child Posted On Social Media

June 26, 2024 – Metro Nashville Police arrested Mathieu Williams, 28, of Antioch, on Tuesday after multiple sexually explicit images of a child were publicly posted on social media.

Detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning sexual material posted to an X account earlier this month. An investigation, led by Detective Chase Harriman, revealed Williams connection to the account.

During an interview with detectives, Williams admitted the female child shown in the images was known to him and that he produced the images. Electronic devices were seized from his home during a search warrant.

Williams is charged with three counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

He is currently jailed on $150,000 bond.

Source: MNPD

