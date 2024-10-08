Man Arrested After Assault Incident in Spring Hill

October 7, 2024 – Spring Hill officers were dispatched to Kroger (4900 Port Royal Rd.) to a reported carjacking attempt on October 7th at 5:20 pm. When officers arrived, they located several people inside of Kroger who were traveling in a car together from Columbia to Nashville. The occupants told officers that they were taking Knykholas Lane to Nashville when the vehicle started having mechanical issues so they pulled into O’Reilly’s Auto Parts next to Old Port Royal Rd. Lane insisted he be taken to Nashville regardless of the car’s condition.

The car was later driven to the Kroger parking lot where Lane threatened to kill all occupants unless he was taken to Nashville. The occupants exited the vehicle and went inside of Kroger.

Officers located Lane sitting in the car and he was arrested without incident. Officers did find a handgun inside the vehicle. Lane was charged with felon in possession of a handgun, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and active warrants out of Nashville.

