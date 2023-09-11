Man Allegedly Strikes WCSO Patrol Car While Fleeing Traffic Stop

September 8th, 2023 – On Friday at approximately 4:30 PM, Deputies attempted to stop a gray Toyota Camry on Hillsboro Road in the Grassland area.

The driver, 21-year-old Curtis Fletcher of Nashville, fled the scene, striking a WCSO vehicle in the process.

Deputies pursued the suspect only to terminate the pursuit a short time later due to safety concerns.

Metro Police and their Aviation Unit quickly located the vehicle after the suspect crashed on McCrory Lane, and then fled on foot.

Once Williamson County Deputies arrived on the scene of the crash, a WCSO K-9 unit tracked Mr. Fletcher, who was attempting to escape through a nearby river. Mr. Fletcher was subsequently arrested without further incident.

Charges are pending at the time of this release, but will likely include Aggravated Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Felony Evading, and Reckless Endangerment.

Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office