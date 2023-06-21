Man Admits to Robbing Two Banks in Brentwood

On June 12, Brentwood Police arrested Antonio Peebles, 30, and charged him with robbing two banks within the City of Brentwood. Peebles confessed to both robberies, and he’s being held in Williamson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

On May 24, a man matching Peebles’ description entered the Pinnacle Bank on Franklin Road, handed the teller a bag, and demanded money. He then left the area on foot, heading toward the railroad tracks.

A few weeks later, on June 12, the same individual walked into the Wilson Bank and Trust on Harpeth Drive and demanded money in a similar fashion. The suspect also left the bank on foot, heading toward Old Hickory Boulevard.

Brentwood Police responded to both incidents. The BPD is grateful for the assistance provided by citizens and other law enforcement agencies in this case.