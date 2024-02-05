Mama D’s Southern Fusion Opens in Brentwood

Mama D’s Southern Fusion has officially opened in Brentwood in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road Suite 250B, in the former City Cafe spot.

The name might sound familiar to you as Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese originally opened in Spring Hill in 2022 and closed in February 2023. For this new location, the restaurant rebranded as Mama D’s Southern Fusion.

Mama D’s Southern Fusion officially opened on January 29, 2024.

A menu, shared on their website, shows starters, plates, sandwiches and mac-n-cheese. For starters, you can find fried pickles, cheese curds, chicken wings, and more. Main dishes options are pork chops, chicken and waffles, seared chicken breast, and Nashville hot chicken tenders. The mac-n-cheese portion features og (an eight cheese blend of mac n cheese) to the mac daddy (mac n cheese with bacon and italian sausage).

Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese was previously open at 5075 Main Street in Spring Hill but closed in February 2023. Mama D (aka Dana Cohen) is the founder of Mama D’s, and the Cohen family is involved with the business from operations, marketing, and of course, making the signature mac and cheese dishes.

Hours of operation shared are Monday-Friday, 11 am – 11 pm, Saturday-Sunday, 11 am – midnight.

Find the latest updates on Facebook here. The Brentwood Place Shopping Center is located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood.