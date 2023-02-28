Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese Closes in Spring Hill

Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese opened its mac and cheese-focused restaurant in Spring Hill last year at 5075 Main Street and has now permanently closed per Google and confirmed by restaurant.

Prior to closing, the restaurant celebrated its one-year anniversary but they announced they may be forced to close and launched a GoFundMe asking for donations.

Mama D (aka Dana Cohen) is the founder of Mama D’s and the Cohen family is involved with the business from operations, marketing, and of course, making the signature mac and cheese dishes. On the menu, you will find a classic mac and cheese to the hammy wammy, Mama D’s favorite, according to the website. It’s mac and cheese with pulled pork with the option to top it with slaw.

Prior to Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese, the spot was previously occupied by Delta Bound and Jack of Hearts.