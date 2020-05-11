The Mall at Green Hills, located at 2126 Abbott Martin Road in Nashville, will reopen to the public on May 13, 2020, at 11 am.
Initially, the mall will open for limited hours of Monday – Saturday 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday – noon to 6 pm.
New Protocols for the Mall
- Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces
- Using a stronger disinfectant when available
- Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws
- Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing
- Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations
- Providing wipes for strollers (as supplies last)
- Turning off drinking fountains
- Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas to allow for greater social distancing
- Allowing mall walkers access to do what they love an hour before the center opens to the public (10 a.m.)
- PLEASE NOTE: The mall will also provide Customer Pick-Up in the north parking lot for restaurants and retailers.
List of stores that will open on Wednesday per the mall website (as of May 10).
Please check directly with stores for specific details.
- Abercrombie & Fitch
- Altar’D State
- Coach
- Free People
- Foot Locker
- Gus Mayer
- Hollie Ray Boutique
- Johnny Was
- Indochino
- Macy’s
- Marmi
- Smilestore
- Woops
- Williams Sonoma
- RH Nashville
- The Container Store