



The Mall at Green Hills, located at 2126 Abbott Martin Road in Nashville, will reopen to the public on May 13, 2020, at 11 am.

Initially, the mall will open for limited hours of Monday – Saturday 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday – noon to 6 pm.

New Protocols for the Mall

Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces

Using a stronger disinfectant when available

Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws

Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing

Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations

Providing wipes for strollers (as supplies last)

Turning off drinking fountains

Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas to allow for greater social distancing

Allowing mall walkers access to do what they love an hour before the center opens to the public (10 a.m.)

PLEASE NOTE: The mall will also provide Customer Pick-Up in the north parking lot for restaurants and retailers.

List of stores that will open on Wednesday per the mall website (as of May 10).

Please check directly with stores for specific details.



Abercrombie & Fitch

Altar’D State

Coach

Free People

Foot Locker

Gus Mayer

Hollie Ray Boutique

Johnny Was

Indochino

Macy’s

Marmi

Smilestore

Woops

Williams Sonoma

RH Nashville

The Container Store



