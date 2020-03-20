The Mall at Green Hills has temporarily closed.

A statement was released on their website about the decision to close the mall due to Coronavirus.

In response to the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and to help ensure the health and safety of our shoppers, employees, and tenants, our mall will be closing at the end of business March 19 and will remain closed through March 29, or later if required by the state or local government. Tenants with exterior entrances may stay open at their discretion, and to the extent permitted by law, please check directly with these stores and restaurants for details.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

On Wednesday, March 18, Opry Mills Mall announced it would close until Sunday, March 29.

CoolSprings Galleria remains open normal hours at this time. The mall closed its food court seating area on March 19 but restaurants can offer to-go food. The mall noted that retailers may follow owner or corporate guidelines that requires they close or open for modified hours.