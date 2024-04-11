Making a Move to Middle TN? Nashville Continues to Prove It’s a Great Place to Relocate

Nashville remains a hot spot for music, sports events, and tourist attractions, but it’s more than just a vacation locale! The economic institute Heartland Forward ranks Nashville as one of the “Most Dynamic Metros” in the United States in their recent report for 2023. Among the thriving entertainment culture, this report notes the evidence of continued economic growth with bar and restaurant openings, a robust job market, and a range of age demographics.

Our team at Warren Bradley Partners has lived and worked in the Greater Nashville area for more than 30 years, and we know the ins and outs of this city we love. If you’re considering a move to Middle Tennessee, we’re happy to be your guide and help you explore all the reasons Nashville is a wonderful place to relocate.

Read more from Warren Bradley Partners about why we think Nashville is such a special place to consider a move:

Rich Culture and History

Nashville and nearby towns like Franklin, Hendersonville, Hermitage, and Leiper’s Fork have a robust history and cultural traditions worth exploring. Founded in 1779, Nashville has been the economic and cultural center of the South for hundreds of years. From music to historic sites, there is so much to explore in Middle Tennessee.

You and your family will have a blast discovering all this area offers. We recommend some of these fantastic local spots to get a sense of the rich history that makes Nashville so unique:

The Parthenon – In the heart of Nashville, you can find the world’s only built-to-scale Parthenon replica. Visit the surrounding park or experience one of its exciting events!

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage – The Hermitage is the home of our seventh president! At this museum and historic site, you can take a step back in time and explore an authentic home and property from the 1800s.

Cheekwood – The estate at Cheekwood was built in the 1930s and is now open to the public as a botanical garden and museum. It’s one of our favorite places to visit throughout the seasons.

Thriving Economy and Extensive Opportunities

Throughout the past two decades, Nashville has experienced an unbelievable amount of growth and is consistently ranked highly for all it has to offer residents. According to the 2023 Heartland Forward report, it currently ranks as the ninth most dynamic metro in the country.

There are many contributors to Nashville’s ranking, but the city’s high rates of employment and growing job market, which spans multiple industries, are of key importance. From hospitality to shipping to healthcare to technology, Nashville has extensive opportunities to build a great career and economic life.

Music Galore!

Nashville has more than earned the title of “Music City” over the years! Our family and team at Warren Bradley Partners love planning trips to Broadway to hear live music in the honkytonks and visiting the many wonderful music venues across town. If you and your family love music, then Nashville is the right place for you! Any given night in the city and surrounding towns, you can find exceptionally talented musicians performing live music in virtually any genre you enjoy.

Make sure to check out some of our family favorites:

Ryman Auditorium – One of the most incredible music venues in the country, we can’t recommend this spot enough! Plan a backstage tour to experience the Ryman’s incredible history and atmosphere.

Robert’s Western World – Located in the heart of Lower Broadway, Robert’s is virtually a Nashville icon. Live bands play traditional country music seven days a week. We love all the interesting people we meet here!

More Affordable Cost of Living, Higher Quality of Life

With inflation at a high, the cost of living is an important consideration when deciding where to live. Compared to major metropolitan areas of similar size across the country, Nashville is a more affordable place to live and has a lower cost of living. With exceptional healthcare, a stable real estate market, and affordable taxes and utilities, your dollars go much further in Nashville!

You can also look forward to a higher quality of life in Nashville. With so many wonderful towns in close proximity to downtown Nashville, you can choose to live in a more rural location of the Greater Nashville area without missing out on the amenities of the big city. By making the move to Middle Tennessee, you’ll find more green space, welcoming communities, and a sense of comfort.

For more of our family’s local favorites, check out our guides to restaurants, shopping, and experiences in Nashville and Franklin!