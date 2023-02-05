Make Your Voice Heard at WCS Community Strategic Plan Meetings

Williamson County Schools has begun the strategic planning process, and it’s time for the community to get involved.

Starting next week and continuing throughout February, WCS will host a series of five community input sessions. The dates and locations of those meetings are listed below. Each meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

February 7: Independence High

February 9: Brentwood Middle

February 13: Franklin High

February 21: Fairview High

February 23: Mill Creek Middle

To guide the development of the new five-year Strategic Plan, Special Counsel to the President for Strategy Dr. Hope Nordstrom and Executive Director of the School of Public Policy Laura Encalade from Lipscomb University will facilitate the process. A Steering Committee comprised of district staff and external stakeholders has begun meeting and will review community input, including the input given at all of the five community sessions.

For more information about the Strategic Plan and the planning process, visit the WCS website.

