Make Music at Annual WCS Orchestra Camp

Williamson County Schools orchestra students don’t need to take a break from practicing just because the school year ends.

The district’s annual Orchestra Camp will take place June 15-19 at Grassland Middle. Rising sixth though ninth grade students with playing experience will have opportunities to learn from WCS employees, private instructors and professional musicians. The camp will run each day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a special showcase at the end of the week for students to show off what they learned.

Parents may register their students by filling out the online form. Until April 1, registration costs $175 per student and must be paid in full. After April 1, registration costs $225 due by May 15.

For more information, email Grassland Middle orchestra teacher Susan Abell.