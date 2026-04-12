Make It McCalls: The Right Reasons to Refresh Your Home This Spring

When friends ask why you should Make It McCalls, the answer is simple: unbeatable selection, fair prices you can count on every day, easy financing that fits your budget, and the kind of friendly, down-home service that only comes from a family business serving Middle Tennessee for over 4 generations. Plus, you get access to America’s greatest brands all under one roof.

Spring is the perfect time to redecorate, refresh, and renew the rooms where your family spends the most time. Whether you’re updating your living room with a comfortable new sectional, replacing worn-out appliances, or finally getting that dining set you’ve been eyeing, now’s the time to make it happen.

What You’ll Find in This Article:

The key reasons locals choose DT McCall & Sons over big-box stores

Room-by-room spring refresh priorities with practical tips

How to shop smart and save with bundling strategies

Why free delivery, local service, and Tennessee roots matter

The “Right Reasons” to Make It McCalls

Selection You Can Actually See

When you walk into any of our five showrooms across Middle Tennessee, you’re seeing real selection—not just a few floor models with a catalog book. We carry comprehensive ranges of furniture, mattresses, and appliances so you can compare styles, test comfort, and see finishes in person before you buy.

Fair Prices, Every Day

We don’t play pricing games. Our transparent, competitive pricing means you get a fair deal whether you shop in March or November. Skip the gimmicks and inflated MSRPs followed by fake discounts. For special deals you can call or directly visit one of our stores.

Easy Financing That Works for Real Life

Major home purchases shouldn’t require draining your savings. Our straightforward financing options let you buy now and pay over time with terms designed to fit real budgets. Subject to credit approval, we offer various plans that make bringing home quality furniture and appliances accessible when you’re ready.

Explore your financing options and see how easy it is to refresh your home this spring.

Friendly, Down-Home Customer Service

Our local team provides real assistance, no pressure, no commissioned sales tactics, just genuine guidance from people who live in the same communities we serve. That’s down-home service you can feel before, during, and after the sale.

America’s Greatest Brands

We carry a wide selection of furniture, safes, appliances, and outdoor equipment from established American brands. In our living room department, you’ll find seating and furniture from La-Z-Boy and we are Tennessee’s largest La-Z-Boy dealer, along with pieces from England Furniture. Our bedroom and dining collections include products from Liberty Furniture and Dutch Craft Mattress, made in Tennessee.

For home security, we carry safes from Liberty Safe.

Our appliance department includes kitchen appliances from Samsung, Frigidaire, GE, and LG. For laundry, we carry washers and dryers from Frigidaire, GE, LG and Speed Queen.

In addition, we offer outdoor power equipment from Cub Cadet and Stihl.

Redecorate, Refresh, Renew—Rooms to Prioritize This Spring

Living Room and Sectionals

Spring is prime time for refreshing the room where your family spends the most time. Consider room size and traffic flow sectionals work beautifully in larger rooms but can overwhelm smaller spaces. Chaise sectionals offer lounging comfort, while U-shaped or L-shaped designs maximize seating for gatherings.

Performance fabrics resist stains and clean up beautifully if you have kids or pets. According to Better Homes & Gardens, spring decorating trends favor breathable fabrics and nature-inspired color palettes. Mix a sectional with La-Z-Boy recliners for ultimate flexibility so everyone gets their perfect seat.

Dining Room Tables and Storage

Your dining room deserves attention as spring brings more opportunities to gather. Extendable tables accommodate everyday meals but expand when company comes. Mix chairs with a bench on one side to add both capacity and visual interest. Buffets and hutches keep serving pieces accessible while providing display space. Warm woods paired with simple table runners and fresh greenery create an easy seasonal reset.

Appliances for Everyday Ease

A kitchen refresh makes daily life genuinely easier. Reliable ranges with even heating and convection features expand your cooking options. French door refrigerators with wide shelves accommodate party platters and weekly grocery hauls. Quiet dishwashers with large capacity and third racks mean less noise and more efficient cleaning.

Our service promise: We service what we sell, offering diagnostics, parts, and warranty coordination on appliances. Free delivery and haul-away where applicable mean your kitchen upgrade happens smoothly.

How to Shop Smart (and Local)

Bring room dimensions, photos of your current space, and measurements of doorways and hallways. The comfort of sit-test recliners and sofas is personal. Mix room packages or appliance suites for better pricing. Coordinating pieces often come with package discounts, and buying multiple appliances together yields significant savings.

Our team offers space planning assistance, fabric and finish advice, and help matching new pieces to what you already own. Decades of combined experience helping Middle Tennessee families means we know what works in real homes.

Make It Easy—Free Delivery, Financing, and Service

We deliver throughout Middle Tennessee with careful placement and setup. No worrying about how to get that sectional home, our experienced delivery teams handle everything. Our financing plans make major purchases manageable, and when you buy appliances from us, you’re getting ongoing support handled locally, not through a national call center.

Browse our complete selection of furniture and appliances for your spring home refresh.

Ready to Redecorate, Refresh, and Renew?

Make It McCalls for selection you can’t beat, prices you’ll love, easy financing, and friendly service that makes home upgrades simple instead of stressful.

Call, click, or visit today. Spring is the perfect time to create the home you’ve been dreaming about and we’re here to help you make it McCalls.

DT McCall & Sons—your trusted source for furniture and appliances in Middle Tennessee. Family-owned and serving neighbors since 1876.

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