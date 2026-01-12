Make 2026 Easy: Free Delivery, Local Service, and a Tennessee Family You Can Trust

New year, fresh starts at home. Whether you’re finally upgrading that old refrigerator or bringing in the sectional you’ve been eyeing, 2026 is the perfect time to make it happen—without the hassle, heavy lifting, or uncertainty that usually comes with major purchases.

At DT McCall & Sons, we’ve built our reputation on making home upgrades simple. That means free delivery on furniture and appliances across our Tennessee service area, in-home service on everything we sell, and the kind of care that only comes from a multi-generation family business that’s been serving neighbors for over three generations. We handle the delivery, the setup, and the support—so you can focus on enjoying your home, not worrying about logistics.

Here’s what makes the difference: genuine free delivery with careful placement, appliance service from the same team that sold you the product, and 150 years of Tennessee roots that mean we’re here for the long haul. Let’s walk through how these benefits save you time, money, and stress.

What You’ll Learn in This Article:

How free delivery saves you time, money, and the hassle of transporting large appliances and furniture

What “we service what we sell” really means and why local service beats big-box stores

The story behind 150 years of Tennessee family ownership and community commitment

Real-life scenarios showing how delivery and service work together for major purchases

What to expect on delivery day, from scheduling to final placement

Financing options that pair with free delivery to make upgrades more accessible

Answers to common questions about delivery areas, haul-away service, and service requests

Free Delivery—What It Means (and Why It Matters)

“Free delivery” sounds straightforward, but the details matter. Here’s exactly what you get when you shop with us:

What’s Included in Our Free Delivery

Careful placement exactly where you want it in your home. Basic setup and haul-away on qualifying purchases, so your old appliance or mattress doesn’t become your problem.

According to Consumer Reports, professional delivery and installation significantly reduce the risk of damage and ensure products work correctly from day one—something DIY transport and setup can’t guarantee.

Common Scenarios Where Free Delivery Saves the Day

Large appliances like refrigerators, ranges, and washers require careful maneuvering through doorways and proper leveling. Our delivery teams handle the heavy lifting and technical setup. Mattresses and box springs arrive clean and protected, with old mattress haul-away available where applicable. Sectionals and recliners get positioned perfectly in your space without the back strain and doorframe dings that come with DIY furniture moving.

Time and Cost Comparison

Renting a truck costs $50-100 for the day, plus gas and your entire afternoon. That’s before factoring in potential damage to your vehicle, your home, or the product itself. Professional delivery from friends or independent movers runs $100-300 depending on distance and item size. Our free delivery within 100 miles of Carthage eliminates all of that cost, time, and risk.

We Service What We Sell—Local Help, Real Answers

Buying major appliances means trusting they’ll work when you need them. That’s where post-purchase confidence really matters, and it’s where local family businesses shine compared to big-box retailers.

Appliance Service Support You Can Count On

When you purchase appliances from us, you’re getting more than a warranty card and a customer service number. You’re getting diagnostics and repairs from technicians who know the products we sell. Parts sourcing and warranty coordination handled by one local team, not a call center three states away. Faster response times because we’re right here in Middle Tennessee, not scheduling service calls from a national queue.

Why Buying Local Beats Big-Box Every Time

Big-box stores hand you off to third-party service contractors who don’t know your purchase history and have no stake in your satisfaction. We handle everything from sale to service with accountability at every step. As Good Housekeeping points out, local retailers typically offer more personalized service and faster problem resolution because their reputation depends on community relationships, not just quarterly sales numbers.

Simple Steps to Request Service

Need help with a product purchased from us? Call our service line, fill out a quick online form, or stop by any showroom. One request, one team, real solutions. Need help now? Start a service request at DT McCall & Sons Service.

Tennessee Roots—Serving Friends and Families for 3+ Generations

Behind every policy we have—free delivery, local service, fair pricing—is a family business that’s been part of Middle Tennessee for nearly 150 years. That kind of continuity shapes how we do business.

A Short Story of Local Care

Since 1876, the McCall family has been helping Tennessee neighbors furnish and equip their homes. What started as a general store in Flat Rock has grown into five locations across Middle Tennessee, but the core values remain unchanged: treat customers like neighbors, stand behind what you sell, and build relationships that last generations.

That’s why we offer free delivery—because we remember when helping your neighbor meant showing up and doing the work. It’s why we service what we sell—because a sale isn’t finished until you’re satisfied years down the road. And it’s why our staff includes team members who’ve been with us for decades, bringing expertise you won’t find at stores where employees turn over every season.

Community Involvement and Regional Expertise

We’re not just selling furniture and appliances—we’re outfitting homes for families we see at church, at ball games, and around town. That accountability matters. Our regional expertise means we understand Tennessee homes, Tennessee weather, and what Middle Tennessee families actually need from their appliances and furniture.

Meet your nearest showroom team in Carthage, Cookeville, Lafayette, Lebanon, or Franklin.

Real-Life “Make It Easy” Playbook

Here’s how our free delivery and service commitment works in practice:

Kitchen Refresh Scenario

You’re upgrading to a new range and refrigerator. We deliver both on your schedule, position them exactly where your old appliances stood, and handle basic installation and leveling. If you have questions months later or need service, you call the same store where you made the purchase. One relationship, start to finish.

Pro Tip: Measure your doorways and pathways before delivery day. Standard appliance widths are 30-36 inches, but tight corners can complicate even professional delivery.

Guest Room Upgrade

You order a new mattress for your guest room. We deliver it on the date you choose, set it up on your existing frame or the new one we’re bringing, and haul away your old mattress where applicable. Your guest room goes from worn-out to welcoming in one appointment, with no heavy lifting on your part.

Pro Tip: Clear the pathway to the bedroom and secure pets before delivery. This speeds up the process and keeps everyone safe.

Living Room Comfort Setup

Your new sectional and recliner arrive together. Our delivery team positions each piece for optimal viewing and conversation flow, checks that recliners operate smoothly, and answers any questions about care and adjustment features. If your sectional includes power recliners, we ensure everything’s plugged in and working before we leave.

Pro Tip: Have a general furniture layout in mind, but trust your delivery team’s experience—they’ve seen thousands of living rooms and can offer helpful placement suggestions.

What to Expect on Delivery Day

Making delivery day smooth is a partnership. Here’s your prep checklist and what we handle:

Before Your Delivery

Measure your spaces—doorways, hallways, stairways, and the final placement area. Clear pathways of rugs, décor, and furniture that might get in the way. Secure pets in a separate room so they’re safe and not stressed by strangers in the house.

Care and Placement

Basic setup includes positioning, leveling appliances, and testing that everything works. Final walkthrough ensures you’re satisfied before we leave.

Financing and Everyday Fair Pricing

Major purchases don’t have to strain your budget. Our financing options let you bring home what you need now while managing payments over time. Combined with free delivery and local service, financing makes upgrading your home more accessible than ever.

We believe in everyday fair pricing—no inflated MSRPs followed by fake sales. You get honest pricing every day, backed by service and delivery that actually mean something. Check your financing options in minutes when you visit any showroom.

Frequently Asked Questions

What areas qualify for free delivery?

We offer free delivery within 100 miles of our Carthage location, covering much of Middle Tennessee. Call your nearest store to confirm coverage for your specific address.

Do you haul away old appliances and mattresses?

Yes, we offer haul-away service on qualifying purchases. When you’re upgrading appliances or mattresses, we can remove and recycle your old items as part of the delivery.

What does “service what we sell” cover?

We provide service and support on appliances we sell, including diagnostics, repairs, parts, and warranty coordination. Contact our service team for specific coverage details on your purchase.

How fast can you deliver in January?

Delivery times vary based on product availability and your location, but we work to schedule deliveries as quickly as possible. In-stock items often deliver within days.

How do I request a service appointment?

Call our service line, visit any showroom, or fill out a service request form on our website. One of our technicians will follow up to schedule your appointment.

Do you offer financing on furniture and appliances?

Yes, we offer flexible financing options on both furniture and appliances. Ask any team member about current offers and terms.

