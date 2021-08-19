Majority of Williamson Medical Center COVID Hospitalizations are Unvaccinated

In a social media post, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) is urging everyone to take precautions against COVID-19. WMC reports the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and every critically ill patient is unvaccinated.

“With the recent dramatic surge in COVID positive cases in Williamson County and Middle Tennessee, Williamson Medical Center has experienced increased demand on our COVID inpatient floors and on our intensive care units.

Even though we are seeing a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, a much greater percentage of current COVID inpatients are requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing, putting pressure on the availability of equipment, staff and critical care beds to provide this care.

Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages the community to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a face mask in public,” WMC wrote on Facebook.

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/