Majority of Williamson Medical Center COVID Hospitalizations are Unvaccinated

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Walmart & Sam’s Club Pharmacies to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines
Photo: corporate.walmart.com

In a social media post, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) is urging everyone to take precautions against COVID-19. WMC reports the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and every critically ill patient is unvaccinated.

“With the recent dramatic surge in COVID positive cases in Williamson County and Middle Tennessee, Williamson Medical Center has experienced increased demand on our COVID inpatient floors and on our intensive care units.

Even though we are seeing a younger COVID positive population requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, a much greater percentage of current COVID inpatients are requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing, putting pressure on the availability of equipment, staff and critical care beds to provide this care.
Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages the community to do their part to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by getting vaccinated, maintaining social distance and wearing a face mask in public,” WMC wrote on Facebook.

Find where to get your vaccine here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

