CSX will begin work on their train tracks in Franklin next week. During these two days, the regular flow of traffic entering and leaving Downtown Franklin will be disrupted.

Wednesday, June 5:

SR-96/3rd Ave. S. will be closed ALL DAY at the railroad tracks

Detour Route

Thursday, June 6:

Lewisburg Avenue will be closed ALL DAY at the railroad tracks

Detour Route

Detour signs will be in place to guide you around this important railway project.

