Major league baseball player Pete Rose has died at the age of 83, according to ABC News. A family member found Rose at his home in Nevada on Monday, September 30.

Over the weekend, Rose was in Franklin, TN at the Ag Center for Music City Sports Collectibles & Autograph Show.

The event shared on social media, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend Pete Rose deeply saddens us. We have been lucky enough to have Pete at all 5 shows and we will cherish those moments forever. In Memorium and love for Pete Rose. We would love to see the memories he has made for all of you.”

Rose spent 19 years playing for the Cincinnati Reds in his 24 year professional baseball career. He won two World Series with the Cincinnati Reds and one with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 1989, Rose was banned for life from the MLB for betting while he was managing the Cincinnati Reds.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email