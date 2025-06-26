Major Construction at 5 Points to Begin July 7

Beginning July 7 for approximately 3 weeks – crews will start the next major phase of construction at the 5 Points intersection as part of the City’s ongoing water and sanitary sewer improvements.

Closures will include:

• Portion of 5 Points intersection

• Lewisburg Avenue (remains closed for construction access)

• 5th Avenue South from S. Margin to 5 Points

What drivers will still be able to do:

• Turn north or right onto 5th Avenue N from Main Street

• Turn west/right from 5th Avenue N onto West Main Street

• Continue south/straight from 5th Avenue N to Columbia Avenue.

There will be flaggers at 5th Ave. S. and Church St. and 4th Ave. S. and Church St. intersections, assisting drivers in detouring while workers are present.

Crews will be working extended hours to complete this important project as quickly and safely as possible.

Important note:

Approximately 25,000 vehicles pass through this area daily. If you don’t need to come through downtown to reach your destination, the City of Franklin is asking drivers to consider an alternate route—especially during the day—to help reduce congestion and keep traffic flowing.

See detour maps and full project information here: https://bit.ly/4k6OoHp

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email