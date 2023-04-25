Major Backup on I-40 Caused After Traffic Stop Ends in Fight, Arrest

One person has been arrested after a fight during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on the afternoon of April 24, 2023, according to WKRN.

The incident, which caused traffic on I-40, occurred at mile marker 202 in West Nashville after 27-year-old Allen Dick was pulled over by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper for allegedly driving and using a cell phone.

Once Dick was pulled over, officials say he immediately got out of his car but was told to get back inside his vehicle.

Although Dick didn’t have his driver’s license, he provided the trooper with his name and date of birth and it was determined that Dick had two outstanding warrants in Kentucky and Illinois.

Once the trooper attempted to take Dick into custody, he fought back, according to crime records.

Dick was eventually taken into custody. Police say authorities found an open bottle of liquor inside his vehicle and a small bag of cocaine was located inside of his wallet as he was being detained.

Dick faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, fugitive from justice, resisting arrest and open container violation.

His bond was set at $103,000 bond.

