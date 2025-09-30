Maintenance Work to Close Portion of Wilson Pike Daily

he Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct a road closure of Wilson Pike (State Route 252) in Williamson County.

On Wednesday, October 1, and Thursday, October 2, crews will close a 0.2-mile section of Wilson Pike near Clovercroft Road daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure is necessary for TDOT maintenance crews to work on drainage issues at the train tunnel. Motorists will be detoured to Tulloss Road.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

