Maintain Your Smile With JUVÉDERM®

At Coyne Oral Surgery, patients not only find beautiful smiles… but beautiful faces! As an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Coyne has the skill and expertise required to successfully perform non-invasive cosmetic procedures using BOTOX® and JUVÉDERM®. Discover the youthful appearance you’ve been looking for!

What Is BOTOX®?

BOTOX® (formerly known as onabotulinumtoxinA) is an injectable medicine that is administered directly into muscles in order to provide temporary improvement to smooth frown lines and forehead wrinkles, among other areas of the face. BOTOX® injections can produce noticeable results in just 24-48 hours; maximum results may be visible in 30 days. Though individual results can vary, BOTOX® results often last three to six months.

What Is JUVÉDERM®?

JUVÉDERM® XC is an injectable gel used to provide cosmetic improvements in areas of the face with severe wrinkles or folds (especially around the mouth and nose). JUVÉDERM® accomplishes this by adding volume to the skin, producing full, smooth, natural results. Many men and women find they have a more youthful appearance with JUVÉDERM®. While results may vary, the beneficial effects of JUVÉDERM® can last up to one year for many individuals.

Why Receive BOTOX® from a Physician Instead of a Nurse/Esthetician?

Dermal fillers are widely popular throughout the world. While they must be administered by a nurse practitioner or physician assistant, many patients choose to only receive injections from a licensed medical doctor or dentist. Why? There are many reasons to only receive these types of treatments from an M.D., D.O., or D.D.S. Here are a few reasons why you may choose to see one of these specially trained professionals for dermal fillers:

Skill in administering even injections (avoiding lopsidedness)

Proper preparation and setting of expectations

Ability to immediately respond to an urgent allergic reaction

Assurance you are receiving the right treatment for your needs and NOT simply the limited product or service offered by a beauty clinic.

Visit Coyne Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center

For more information about BOTOX®, JUVÉDERM® and other services available at Coyne Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center, visit https://www.coyneoralsurgery.com/ or call (615) 771-001.