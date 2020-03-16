Franklin’s Main Street Festival, scheduled to take place on April 25-26, has been rescheduled for July.
Heritage Foundation of Williamson County shared the following statement:
As the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and the Downtown Franklin Association continue to monitor the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, we have some additional announcements about upcoming events.
In partnership with the City of Franklin and Williamson County health officials, the Heritage Foundation has made the decision to reschedule the 37th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon Bank from April 25-26, 2020 to July 18-19, 2020.
Other Heritage Foundation announcements concerning coronavirus:
- All ticketed programming, events and rentals at The Franklin Theatre have been temporarily suspended through April 10, 2020.
- All member events and public historic tours including the LeHew Magid Big House (the Old, Old Jail) have been temporarily suspended.
- All Heritage Foundation staff has been equipped and will be working from home. Our offices are closed until further notice, but our team is actively working, checking email and returning voicemails left on office lines.
