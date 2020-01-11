The Tennessee Regional eBook and Audiobook Download System (R.E.A.D.S.) announced that they achieved a record-breaking four million digital book checkouts in 2019. The libraries with the most checkouts include Linebaugh Public Library, Blount County Public Library, Williamson County Public Library, Montgomery Public Library and Johnson City Public Library. This accomplishment illustrates the continued growth and importance of lending of eBooks and audiobooks along with the creative ways libraries across the state have served their communities with digital services.

Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. is one of 73 systems around the world that surpassed one million checkouts through Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform and its award-winning app Libby (complete list here).

We are encouraged to see an increasing number of Tennesseans using this innovative and educational service,” said Tre Hargett, Tennessee Secretary of State “The popularity of this system is evident, and we will continue to do our part to promote and support programs that serve our citizens well.”

Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. libraries have been providing readers 24/7 access to eBooks and audiobooks for several years. Reader interest and usage has grown every year, reflecting popular trends and interests both locally and across the country. In 2019, the highest-circulating title across both formats Tennessee R.E.A.D.S. readers borrowed through OverDrive was Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, thrillers and children/young adult.

The top 5 eBook titles borrowed through Tennessee R.E.A.D.S.’s digital collection in 2019:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. Outlander by Diana Gabaldon

3. Shelter in Place by Nora Roberts

4. The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

5. Educated by Tara Westover

The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Tennessee R.E.A.D.S.’s digital collection in 2019:

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

2. The Whistler by John Grisham

3. Memory Man by David Baldacci

4. Camino Island by John Grisham

5. The Fallen by David Baldacci

Named one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s and one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019, Rakuten OverDrive’s Libby app seamlessly connects first-time and experienced users with the digital collections of libraries. Readers may browse the library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card.

Readers can use any major device, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™, and Windows®. With the Libby app, readers can also “send to Kindle®” devices and apps. Titles automatically expire at the end of the lending period. There are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

Visit https://reads.overdrive.com/ or download the Libby app to get started and borrow eBooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.