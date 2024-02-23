Mail Thief Caught on Camera in Franklin

February 23, 2024 – Police in Franklin are searching for a man who was caught on video breaking into several parcel lockers.

According to police, on the evening of Saturday, February 17, the suspect used a screwdriver to break into the lockers at the Landings Apartments in Cool Springs and stole multiple pieces of mail. A hidden camera had been installed by a USPS mail carrier who had become suspicious that someone had attempted to break into the mailboxes in the past.

A link to the video can be viewed here.

2024000561 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

Anyone with information on the individual seen in the video is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 550-6816. Anonymous tips can be submitted here, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.

Source: Franklin Police

