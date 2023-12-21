Magnolias Hideaway Announces Closure

Magnolias Hideaway in Spring Hill announced it will close at the end of the year via social media.

In a message that was titled ‘Farewell to The Farmhouse’, the cocktail bar stated, “This is a post I hoped to never have to write, but with a heavy heart I must. It is with mixed emotions we (my father & I) announce the closing of Magnolias Hideaway Cocktail Bar. While bidding farewell is undoubtedly bittersweet, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on this wild journey and the memories that will forever be etched in our hearts.”

They continued, “The farmhouse was more than just a cocktail bar; it was a place where strangers became friends, and friends became family. The laughter, the conversations, and the celebrations will forever be a testament to the special bond we shared. No one ever left here a stranger.”

In the message, they also thanked patrons for their support, the last day of business will be December 29th.

Magnolia Hideaway will be open this weekend with regular operating hours. They will close for the holiday from December 24-28 and reopen for the last day of business on December 29th.

More details will be released at a later time about the last day of business.

Magnolia Hideaway was previously known as Mockingbird Restaurant.