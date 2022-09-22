Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. to Open in Franklin

A sign is up for a new store called Magnolia Soap Bath Co. inside the CoolSprings Galleria mall.

The new store will be located on the lower level next to Dillard’s. We have reached out to ask for an open date and will keep you updated.

They are currently hiring, those interested in employment should email [email protected] to request an interview.

Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. creates plant-based soap products. They use only domestically sourced, naturally grown ingredients and plant-based ingredients in every recipe. They have over 25 stores across the country.

