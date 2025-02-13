Magdalena Bay Adds Tour Stop in Nashville

Magdalena Bay adds more fall dates to their 2025 headline tour, with stops in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Nashville at Marathon Music Works on October 8th.

The artist presale begins Thursday, February 13 at 10:00 A.M. local time. Tickets are on sale starting Friday, February 14 at 10:00A.M. local time. Find tickets here.

This fall run will find Magdalena Bay playing their largest rooms to date, including The Anthem in Washington D.C., MGM Music Hall in Boston and two nights at Los Angeles’ Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The newly-added shows follow previously confirmed dates in the Spring with Sam Austins supporting, nearly all of which have sold out.

The upcoming headline run is in continued celebration of the band’s wildly successful sophomore album, Imaginal Disk, released to widespread critical acclaim.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email