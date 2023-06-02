MAFIAoza’s Franklin Has Closed

MAFIAoza’s Pizzeria & Neighborhood Pub in Franklin has closed for dining.

A note was placed on the door stating it has temporarily suspended its daily operations in anticipation of transitioning its business operations to full-time catering and event business.

It continued by sharing they have numerous catering events scheduled through the end of 2023.

For customers interested in placing a catering order, you can do it on its website at www.mafiaozas.com. No notice of the dining area being closed is mentioned on the website at this time.

The pizzeria opened at The Factory in Franklin in 2016, the third location for MAFIAoza’s. The first location on 12th South opened in 2003, and a Birmingham location opened in 2008.

