Madonna Cancels Nashville Show

Madonna’s December concert at Bridgestone Arena has been canceled. The concert was scheduled for Friday, December 22, 2023.

Bridgestone Arena shared, “CONCERT UPDATE: Due scheduling conflicts, Madonna’s show on December 22, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena has been cancelled.”

Ticket holders will receive a refund for this date at the original point of purchase.

Live Nation announced on Tuesday most of the North American tour dates for Madonna were rescheduled after the tour was delayed in July. Unfortunately, Nashville was one of four cities that have been canceled for this tour.

They stated, “Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”