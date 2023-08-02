Made South Holiday Market Tickets On Sale Now

MADE SOUTH Holiday Market returns to The Factory at Franklin this year on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18.

Shoppers can find artisan gifts of all kinds at the two-day event featuring goods from more than 50 artisans and craftsmen from all over the South. Bites and drinks will also be provided by top local chefs and restaurants.

No tickets will be available at the door for the sneak peek Friday event. Purchase your tickets now to receive a discount by using Market23. Kids under the age of 13 are free.

A portion of all ticket proceeds will benefit One Gen Away, a mobile food bank based in Franklin providing food to those families or individuals in need.

Find tickets here.