Made South Announces Upcoming Holiday Market Will be its Last

Made South Holiday Market is set to return to The Factory at Franklin on November 18 – November 19. The Made South market includes over 60 makers and artisans from around the South, and Food & Wine Magazine called the market “the best holiday market in the state of Tennessee!”

But this appears to be the last market for Made South.

It was announced in an email from Chris Thomas to patrons that Made South is changing directions. Stating, “The 2022 Holiday Market will be our last event. One of the things I’ve learned about myself over the last few years is that, while I love to entertain people, the actual production of the events causes me an incredible amount of stress. So much so that I get physically ill before nearly every event we do. As I’ve grown older, I’ve had to realize that this stress isn’t good for me mentally or physically.”

Made South held its first event at Harlinsdale Farm in 2015 called Made South Market. Since that time, they have held 20 events in three different states. They brought to Franklin signature events of Whiskey Society, Made South Holiday Market, The Great Slider Showdown, and Gumpton.

Made South will continue in its other endeavors by continuing the Southerner podcast with exciting people from the South and Potluck podcast, and plans are to make a video series about bbq.

You can also learn more about their current businesses Eli Mason, a cocktail mix company, Good Southerner, a sticker brand. And the most recent one, Made South Cottages in Monteagle available for rental.

Purchase a ticket to Made South Holiday market here.