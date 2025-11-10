Made South Announces Over 60 Vendors Holiday Market in November

Named Food & Wine Magazine’s “Best Holiday Market in Tennessee,” the MADE SOUTH Holiday Market returns to The Factory at Franklin November 21-22, celebrating 11 years of Southern creativity and craftsmanship.
At this two-day event, guests will enjoy a curated lineup with 60+ of the South’s finest makers and artisans, offering everything from hand-crafted home goods and art to jewelry, apparel, and gourmet foods with a festive holiday atmosphere. Attendees will also enjoy live music, seasonal treats, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience emphasizing southern hospitality. Tickets to the MADE SOUTH Holiday Market are available now at MADESOUTHHoliday.com. Limited discounted early bird tickets to all market events are available.
“As a maker myself, I know firsthand the time, passion, and care that goes into every handcrafted item,” said Chris Richardson, owner of MADE SOUTH Market Events. “That’s why MADE SOUTH isn’t just another market. It’s a space where artisans can thrive, their stories are celebrated, and shoppers can connect with authentic Southern goods and wares. Every vendor, every product, is chosen with care, because supporting small businesses and honoring their craft is what drives everything we do.”
Highlights of the 2025 Vendor Lineup – Franklin Makers and Artisans
House of Wards – Franklin-based makers combining timeless Southern craftsmanship with contemporary elegance, offering hand-poured soy candles, custom wood pieces, and curated home goods.
Modern Bronze – A Franklin, Tennessee-based studio where twin sisters hand-craft distinctive bronze, copper, silver, and gold jewelry that blend everyday wearability with bold artisanal design.
Roots and Jones – Kentucky-based handcrafted pen company where a grandfather-and-grandson duo transform reclaimed woods into elegant writing instruments designed to help people reconnect with purpose and story.
Bluff City Toffee – Bluff City Toffee handcrafts small-batch toffee, cookies, and popcorn in Memphis while supporting job training for adults with intellectual disabilities.
The MADE SOUTH Holiday Market kicks off Friday, Nov. 21, with an exclusive VIP Shopping Party featuring cocktails, chef tastings, and live music. On Saturday, Nov. 22, guests can enjoy the market with two ticketed entry times (morning and afternoon) for a relaxed, family-friendly shopping experience.
A portion of the proceeds from this year’s market will benefit One Generation Away, a non-profit organization based in Franklin that provides food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.
MADE SOUTH Markets provide a platform where Southern artisans can grow their businesses, connect with customers, and share the stories behind their craft. Rooted in a commitment to supporting small businesses, each market reflects the skill and creativity of the makers themselves, creating an experience that celebrates the people behind the products.
See the complete vendor list below.
Apothepurity – Fairview, North Carolina
Q Sauce – Johnson City, Tennessee
My Gnome on the Roam – Madison, Tennessee
Nashville Blanket Project– Nashville, Tennessee
Nellamoon – Nolensville, Tennessee
OAK – Nashville, Tennessee
ODUOAK –Louisville, Kentucky
Old Joy Works – Nashville, Tennessee
Pare Candle – Franklin, Tennessee
Paris Woodhull Illustrations – Knoxville, Tennessee
Patti Arns Studio – Franklin, Tennessee
Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, Inc.– Asheville, North Carolina
Princess and Papa – Nashville, Tennessee
Real Cajun Market– Fayetteville, Georgia
Modern Bronze – Franklin, Tennessee
Richardson Axeworks – Bluff Park, Alabama
Roots & Jones – Crestwood, Kentucky
Sally Lane’s Candy Farm – Paris, Tennessee
Simply Sketch Studio – Crossville, Tennessee
Smokin’ Buttz Sauces & Rubs — Lavergne, Tennessee
Spaghetti Bolognese Press – Nashville, Tennessee
Spring Street Coffee Roasters – Lebanon, Tennessee
Strings For Hope – Nashville, Tennessee
Taylormade Designs Nashville – Mount Juliet, Tennessee
The Andy Andrews Group – Orange Beach, Alabama
The Herb Garden LLC – Greer, SouthCarolina
Wide Open Foods – Nashville, Tennessee
Mojana – Huntsville, Alabama
MeArt– Nashville, Tennessee
Austin Legacy Knives – Orange Beach, Alabama
Give-A-Derm – Franklin, Tennessee
Blake Gore Miniature Art – Christiansburg, Virginia
Bluff City Toffee – Germantown, Tennessee
Bullbourne Bison – Cornersville, Tennessee
CEMENT6 – Goodlettsville, Tennessee
Clifton+Leopold – Nashville, Tennessee
Double Barrel Honey, LLC – Lexington, Kentucky
Dwell Evermore – Franklin, Tennessee
Emogene & Co.– College Grove, Tennessee
Every Day Collective Co.– Athens, Alabama
EVOriginals – Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Flora + Moon – Santa Fe, Tennessee
Ginger and Pearl – Blountville, Tennessee
Good Southerner – Franklin, Tennessee
Matcha Nude – Asheville, North Carolina
Greenwood Crafters – Nolensville, Tennessee
Heavyweight Ceramics – Madison, Tennessee
House of Wards – Franklin, Tennessee
In the Curious Kitchen — Fort Thomas, Kentucky
jrPotter – Nashville, Tennessee
K and M Collars –Knoxville, Tennessee
Katie’s Essentials LLC – Hartselle, Alabama
Katilizz & Co – Taylors, South Carolina
Keaton Sanders Design – Goodlettsville, Tennessee
Laura Maureen Designs – Clarksville, Tennessee
LTR Pottery– Dickson, Tennessee
M.A.D.E. Nashville x Sanders Hat Company – Nashville Tennessee
Woodley Co Nashville – Tennessee
