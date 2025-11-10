Made South Announces Over 60 Vendors Holiday Market in November

Named Food & Wine Magazine’s “Best Holiday Market in Tennessee,” the MADE SOUTH Holiday Market returns to The Factory at Franklin November 21-22, celebrating 11 years of Southern creativity and craftsmanship.

At this two-day event, guests will enjoy a curated lineup with 60+ of the South’s finest makers and artisans, offering everything from hand-crafted home goods and art to jewelry, apparel, and gourmet foods with a festive holiday atmosphere. Attendees will also enjoy live music, seasonal treats, and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience emphasizing southern hospitality. Tickets to the MADE SOUTH Holiday Market are available now at MADESOUTHHoliday.com. Limited discounted early bird tickets to all market events are available.

“As a maker myself, I know firsthand the time, passion, and care that goes into every handcrafted item,” said Chris Richardson, owner of MADE SOUTH Market Events. “That’s why MADE SOUTH isn’t just another market. It’s a space where artisans can thrive, their stories are celebrated, and shoppers can connect with authentic Southern goods and wares. Every vendor, every product, is chosen with care, because supporting small businesses and honoring their craft is what drives everything we do.”

Highlights of the 2025 Vendor Lineup – Franklin Makers and Artisans

House of Wards – Franklin-based makers combining timeless Southern craftsmanship with contemporary elegance, offering hand-poured soy candles, custom wood pieces, and curated home goods.

Modern Bronze – A Franklin, Tennessee-based studio where twin sisters hand-craft distinctive bronze, copper, silver, and gold jewelry that blend everyday wearability with bold artisanal design.

Roots and Jones – Kentucky-based handcrafted pen company where a grandfather-and-grandson duo transform reclaimed woods into elegant writing instruments designed to help people reconnect with purpose and story.

Bluff City Toffee – Bluff City Toffee handcrafts small-batch toffee, cookies, and popcorn in Memphis while supporting job training for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The MADE SOUTH Holiday Market kicks off Friday, Nov. 21, with an exclusive VIP Shopping Party featuring cocktails, chef tastings, and live music. On Saturday, Nov. 22, guests can enjoy the market with two ticketed entry times (morning and afternoon) for a relaxed, family-friendly shopping experience.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s market will benefit One Generation Away, a non-profit organization based in Franklin that provides food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity.

MADE SOUTH Markets provide a platform where Southern artisans can grow their businesses, connect with customers, and share the stories behind their craft. Rooted in a commitment to supporting small businesses, each market reflects the skill and creativity of the makers themselves, creating an experience that celebrates the people behind the products.

See the complete vendor list below.

Apothepurity – Fairview, North Carolina

Q Sauce – Johnson City, Tennessee

My Gnome on the Roam – Madison, Tennessee

Nashville Blanket Project– Nashville, Tennessee

Nellamoon – Nolensville, Tennessee

OAK – Nashville, Tennessee

ODUOAK –Louisville, Kentucky

Old Joy Works – Nashville, Tennessee

Pare Candle – Franklin, Tennessee

Paris Woodhull Illustrations – Knoxville, Tennessee

Patti Arns Studio – Franklin, Tennessee

Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, Inc.– Asheville, North Carolina

Princess and Papa – Nashville, Tennessee

Real Cajun Market– Fayetteville, Georgia

Modern Bronze – Franklin, Tennessee

Richardson Axeworks – Bluff Park, Alabama

Roots & Jones – Crestwood, Kentucky

Sally Lane’s Candy Farm – Paris, Tennessee

Simply Sketch Studio – Crossville, Tennessee

Smokin’ Buttz Sauces & Rubs — Lavergne, Tennessee

Spaghetti Bolognese Press – Nashville, Tennessee

Spring Street Coffee Roasters – Lebanon, Tennessee

Strings For Hope – Nashville, Tennessee

Taylormade Designs Nashville – Mount Juliet, Tennessee

The Andy Andrews Group – Orange Beach, Alabama

The Herb Garden LLC – Greer, SouthCarolina

Wide Open Foods – Nashville, Tennessee

Mojana – Huntsville, Alabama

MeArt– Nashville, Tennessee

Austin Legacy Knives – Orange Beach, Alabama

Give-A-Derm – Franklin, Tennessee

Blake Gore Miniature Art – Christiansburg, Virginia

Bluff City Toffee – Germantown, Tennessee

Bullbourne Bison – Cornersville, Tennessee

CEMENT6 – Goodlettsville, Tennessee

Clifton+Leopold – Nashville, Tennessee

Double Barrel Honey, LLC – Lexington, Kentucky

Dwell Evermore – Franklin, Tennessee

Emogene & Co.– College Grove, Tennessee

Every Day Collective Co.– Athens, Alabama

EVOriginals – Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Flora + Moon – Santa Fe, Tennessee

Ginger and Pearl – Blountville, Tennessee

Good Southerner – Franklin, Tennessee

Matcha Nude – Asheville, North Carolina

Greenwood Crafters – Nolensville, Tennessee

Heavyweight Ceramics – Madison, Tennessee

House of Wards – Franklin, Tennessee

In the Curious Kitchen — Fort Thomas, Kentucky

jrPotter – Nashville, Tennessee

K and M Collars –Knoxville, Tennessee

Katie’s Essentials LLC – Hartselle, Alabama

Katilizz & Co – Taylors, South Carolina

Keaton Sanders Design – Goodlettsville, Tennessee

Laura Maureen Designs – Clarksville, Tennessee

LTR Pottery– Dickson, Tennessee

M.A.D.E. Nashville x Sanders Hat Company – Nashville Tennessee

Woodley Co Nashville – Tennessee

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email