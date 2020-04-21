Last week on Morning Source, we spoke to the founder of Made South Chris Thomas, who shared a new hospitality group was in the works.

Today, Made South officially announced its hospitality group – Made South Hospitality. The new group will create restaurants and continue to host events in Franklin. The first event will be a Franklin Food & Wine Festival slated for spring 2022.

Joining the team as chef-partner is Alex Belew, Executive Chef, and owner of Dallas & Jane in Murfreesboro. In addition, Monte Silva joins as operational partner and brings over 40 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

The expansion comes at a time when the COVID-19 situation has had a serious impact on restaurants and events. “We hate watching what is happening to our friends in the hospitality industry right now,” says Thomas in a release. “However, we are hopeful in the future of Franklin, and we believe in the power of thoughtful spaces, delicious food and genuine hospitality to create an opportunity for connection and community to thrive.”

The group is excited to focus on initial projects, like developing their first restaurant concept for the city. As chef partner, Belew’s goal is to help spur change in the culinary scene by providing high levels of service, hospitality, food quality and creativity, and to source locally whenever feasible.

“As the single owner of Dallas & Jane for two years, I have learned a tremendous amount,” says Belew. “The opportunity that this presents not only for my family, but also for my business is one that I couldn’t pass up. I consider both of these men good friends, and they both have an enormous amount of talent and skill in their given areas. The future looks bright!”

“I’m excited to be partnering with Chef Alex Belew and Chris Thomas on this new project,” says Silva. “One of my favorite things in life is taking care of my friends. I’ve spent a lifetime providing phenomenal experiences, and I have so many friends in Williamson County and Franklin. It’s going to be awesome bringing them the level of hospitality and food and beverage that I KNOW we can deliver.”

About MADE SOUTH Hospitality

The mission of MADE SOUTH Hospitality is to celebrate and highlight the South’s best makers and producers through restaurants and events in Franklin, TN.

About Chef Alex Belew

Alex Belew is a Murfreesboro, TN native, and has more than 24 years in the hospitality industry. He has worked in some of the best kitchens and restaurants in the nation such as Blackberry Farm, Spoon & Stable, Husk Nashville, and Brasserie Jo’s. He has also owned a successful catering company for 10 years. Alex opened Dallas & Jane in 2018. It has been recognized as Rutherford County’s Best Restaurant.

About Monte Silva

Monte Silva has 40+ years of experience in the restaurant industry, and 20 years of management experience as a Director of Restaurants, Director of Operations, General Manager, Regional Training Manager, Chef, Wine Director, Service Manager, and Bar Manager. He has managed such notable restaurants as Wolfgang Puck Café, Acme Feed & Seed, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Merchants, Bound’ry, Watermark, and Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse. Monte’s restaurants have consistently ranked at the top of the best-of lists in Nashville Lifestyles and the Nashville Scene. His infectious personality, along with his love of people, food and wine, has elevated him as one of the top restaurateurs in the country.