Made in TN to Host Book Signing With Local Author Kathleen David This Weekend

On Saturday, June 4, starting at 9:30 am, Made in TN at The Factory in Franklin will host a book signing.

Franklin resident and author Kathleen Davis will be signing her book titled “Brave,” a children’s book.

In a social media post, the book is described as a multicultural book is about children who show bravery to overcome their fears and find the superhero within them and the love around them. Softcover and hardcover copies are available.

Recently, Made in TN moved from its location across from Mojo’s, they are now located next to Liberty Hall next to Amelia’s Flowers.

Find the latest updates here.