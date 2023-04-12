Made in TN Announces Grand Opening of New Store in Nashville’s 12South Neighborhood

Made in TN announces the opening of its newest store in the vibrant 12South neighborhood of Nashville. The store is located at 2905 12th Ave S unit 102, Nashville TN 37204 and will feature a wide range of locally made artisanal products from across Tennessee.

The store’s grand opening event will take place on Saturday, April 22nd, from 11 am to 5 pm. At the grand opening, you can browse and purchase products from a variety of Tennessee-based artisans, including food and beverage items, home goods, and personal care products. Receive a complimentary ice cream at Fryce Cream when you spend $20 or more on any purchase. Choose from two local toppings, Colts Chocolate bolts or Goo Goo Clusters.

Made in TN’s 12South store will also offer a curated selection of unique gifts and souvenirs that celebrate the state’s rich culture and heritage. The store’s knowledgeable staff will be on hand to provide information and recommendations about the products, as well as to share stories about the people and places behind them.

“We are thrilled to bring Made in TN to the 12South community,” says store owner, Sarah Pounders. “We believe that our store’s unique collection of locally made products will resonate with both Nashville residents and visitors alike, and we look forward to sharing these products and stories with our customers.”

Made in TN’s 12South store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm. For more information about the store or to shop online, visit www.shopmadeintn.com.

ABOUT MADE IN TN: Since 2016, Made in TN has curated the best of Tennessee-made artisan and specialty products to help uncover, support and promote top Tennessee makers and collectively boost local brands. Deeply rooted in Nashville but supporting both up-and-coming and well-established makers, artisans, chefs and purveyors from across the Volunteer State, founders Sarah and Ilex Pounders intentionally source the best items statewide to showcase the rich flavors, unique styles and quick Southern wit that make their home state so special. Items range from stone-ground chocolate to hand-poured candles, locally roasted coffee to biscuits and jam, hand-screened textiles to artist-designed notebooks and stationery. Made in TN helps individual customers and corporate/bulk buyers find the perfect gift for their recipient or treat for themself. With two locations in Nashville and an online shop, customers can find the perfect Tennessee-made item or shop a curated, themed gift box and support local businesses. Visit Made in TN in Nashville inside L&L Market at 3820 Charlotte Ave. #127 37209, inside the Factory at Franklin located at 230 Franklin Road Suite 12E 37064 or online at shopmadeintn.com.