Made in the USA: Celebrate Freedom with American-Made Furniture & More!

As we prepare to celebrate July 4th, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the values we hold close—freedom, community, and supporting American craftsmanship. At DT McCall & Sons, we’re proud to offer a wide selection of high-quality, American-made products that reflect these values and deliver the durability and comfort your family deserves.

Whether you’re refreshing your home for summer gatherings or upgrading everyday essentials, there’s something special about choosing products made right here in the USA. When you shop with us, you support brands that prioritize American workers and quality.

In this article, you’ll learn:

The top American-made brands DT McCall & Sons carries for furniture, appliances, and more

The long-term value of choosing USA-made products for your home

How DT McCall & Sons supports your upgrade with free delivery, product servicing, and special financing

American-Made Brands You Can Trust

We carefully choose the brands we carry, and many of our most popular lines are proudly made in the USA. From living rooms to laundry rooms, here are just a few of the standout names you’ll find in our stores and online:

Speed Queen – Built better to last longer, Speed Queen washers and dryers are made in Wisconsin and trusted by generations of American families for commercial-grade quality at home.

Vaughan-Bassett – Crafted in Virginia and North Carolina, their bedroom furniture is made from solid wood and finished with American pride.

Southern Motion – Mississippi-made furniture designed with relaxation in mind.

England Furniture – Manufactured in Tennessee, England Furniture offers stylish seating made to order with American craftsmanship.

La-Z-Boy – A household name in comfort and quality, La-Z-Boy proudly manufactures many of its sofas, recliners, and chairs right here in the USA, blending timeless design with American craftsmanship.

Choosing American-made brands isn’t just about where something is built—it’s about how it’s built. You can count on long-lasting materials, precision craftsmanship, and peace of mind knowing your purchase supports local economies and workers.

Shop Smart: Quality, Value & Peace of Mind

Investing in American-made furniture and appliances means you’re choosing products built to a higher standard—and at DT McCall & Sons, we make it even easier to shop smart:

We service what we sell , so you’ll always have reliable support long after your purchase.

Free delivery is available within 125 miles of Carthage , saving you time and money.

Special financing options help you bring home what you need today, with flexible payment plans that fit your budget.

Our experienced team is here to help you find the right pieces that work for your lifestyle and your space, with honest guidance that puts your needs first.

Make Your Home Holiday-Ready

Hosting family and friends this July 4th? There’s no better time to refresh your home with quality American-made products that elevate your everyday:

Upgrade your seating with a new recliner or sectional that brings comfort and style to the living room.

Level up your laundry room with Speed Queen appliances designed for performance and longevity.

Celebrate in comfort and confidence , knowing your home is filled with dependable products built right here at home.

Whether you’re throwing a backyard barbecue or enjoying a quiet holiday with family, your home should feel like the best version of itself—and we’re here to help you make that happen.

Proud to Serve Middle Tennessee

For over 100 years, DT McCall & Sons has served the communities of Middle Tennessee with honest service, reliable products, and a commitment to quality. We’re proud to carry American-made brands that reflect those same values—and we’re even prouder to help you bring them into your home.

With free delivery, expert in-house servicing, and special financing, upgrading your space has never been more convenient. Visit one of our convenient Tennessee locations or shop online today, and celebrate freedom with furniture and appliances you can feel good about.

DT McCall & Sons is your trusted source for home furniture and appliances in Middle Tennessee, with locations in Carthage, Cookeville, Lafayette, Lebanon, and Franklin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email