Here’s your chance to visit this Nashville sight-seeing destination for a bargain.

Madame Tussauds Nashville is inviting Tennesseans to shake off the winter blues with a special discount to get up close and personal with some of the world’s biggest musical icons. Visit the museum located inside Opry Mills at 515 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville.

Now through Feb. 29, Tennessee residents can visit the music-themed wax attraction for only $10 plus tax with proof of ID—a savings of more than 50 percent off of walk-up admission.

“Tennessee has a rich music heritage and connection to so many talented icons, so we offer this discount for Tennessee residents as a special invitation to explore the state’s significance in music history,” said Kelly Field, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Nashville. “Come shake off the winter blues at Madame Tussauds Nashville while playing and posing for selfies at our interactive music attraction.”

Madame Tussauds Nashville features wax figures of famous stars from musical genres such as country, rock, jazz, blues and pop—many of whom have ties to Tennessee, including:

Taylor Swift

Justin Timberlake

Bruno Mars

Jimi Hendrix

Minnie Pearl

Elvis Presley

Charles Esten

Miley Cyrus

Darius Rucker

Reba McEntire

Each Madame Tussauds figure is truly a work of art, involving teams of professional artists and sculptors who spend months on extensive research and take more than 300 measurements to recreate world-famous icons, achieving the kind of astonishing realism that has been at the heart of the almost 250-year old Madame Tussauds legacy.

Additional Nashville figures include Blake Shelton, Katy Perry, Stevie Wonder, Carrie Underwood, Johnny Cash, Keith Urban, Kenny Rogers, George Jones, Ozzie Osbourne, BB King, Luke Bryan, Beyoncé and many more.

For more information, visit Madame Tussauds Nashville Facebook page.