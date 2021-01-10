Macy’s Announces More Store Closures for 2021

Macy’s is closing more stores in 2021 as part of a plan to close 125 stores by 2023, reports CNBC.

In January 2020, Macy’s announced it would close 28 stores and one Bloomingdale’s store, reported CNBC.

With that announcement, the Rivergate Mall Macy’s closed. Macy’s had been serving customers at that location for 49 years.

A new list of 2021 closures has been released, with only two in Tennessee scheduled to close – The Avenue at Carriage Crossing, Memphis, and Old Hickory Mall in Jackson.

The local Macy’s locations at the CoolSprings Galleria and The Mall at Green Hills are not on the list of 2021 closures.

Macy’s currently operates 544 department stores, along with 34 Bloomingdale’s locations, 19 Bloomingdale’s outlets, and 166 Bluemercury shops.